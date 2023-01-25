Pathaan: Vaibhavi Merchant, Bosco Martis Groove to Besharam Rang During Shah Rukh Khan's Film's Screening

Ace choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant, who recently hit the headlines for her ‘Nobody goes to the beach in full clothes’ comment on the Besharam Rang controversy, has garnered the limelight once again. Now, a short clip of her shaking legs to the steamy Pathaan track has begun doing the rounds on the internet. The video was captured during the movie screening of the spy thriller that was hosted in the city prior to its release. Notably, Vaibhavi Merchant is the choreographer of the Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer sensuous dance number.

In the video, Merchant wasn’t alone, she was joined by another ace choreographer Bosco Martis, who choreographed the stunning moves of Pathaan’s title track Jhoome Jo Pathaan. The video of their impromptu dance performance was shared online by actor Shaji Choudhary. Both the choreographers take the centre stage as spectators can be heard cheering for the dancer duo. Standing in close proximity, at first, the two opt for some twists before moving on to doing some freestyle moves. “Party full on,” read the caption of the video. Watch it here:

Advertisement

Ever since the release of Besharam Rang, the sensuous track has garnered tremendous backlash online owing to a saffron bikini donned by Deepika Padukone. It drew the attention of many politicians in the country who called it indecent and also associated the costume with communal angles. Previously, in a YouTube interview released by Pathaan’s production house Yash Raj Films, Vaibhavi Merchant commented about her idea behind the song’s choreography.

The choreographer said that she wanted Besharam Rang to look different from a Hindi party song. Hence, from the location, steps, nuances, and steps were ideated carefully. “This song was about nuances, about adaa, about sensuality and relaxation in your body. Therefore, it made sense for even Shah Rukh's character to lose that shirt and walk out. Nobody goes to a beach wearing full clothes,” she said.

Advertisement

Besides Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, John Abraham plays the key role of the main antagonist in the spy thriller, directed by Siddharth Anand. The film has hit the theatres in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Read all the Latest Movies News here