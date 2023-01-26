Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone’s spy-thriller Pathaan is roaring in the cinema halls across the country. The film has been shattering box office records and is on its way to smashing the opening day records of films such as KGF Chapter 2, Thugs of Hindostan and War. As the fans and critics have thoroughly enjoyed everything Pathaan had to offer, it was Salman Khan’s cameo that garnered the most applause. Vasan Bala has now called the scene ‘the greatest meta moments".

On Wednesday, the Monica, O My Darling filmmaker took to his Instagram stories to share his thoughts on the particular scene. It served as a time-machine for the director as he was transported to Rakesh Roshan’s 1995 cult-film Karan Arjun. He wrote, “SK says Bhaag Pathaan Bhaag And this happens as Rakesh Roshan is in the cinema hall! Come On! One of the greatest Meta Moments in the Cinema Hall for me. Ever!"

Several celebs reacted to Vasan Bala’s observation. Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota actor Abhimanyu Dassani wrote, “Feels!". Harshvarrdhan Kapoor reacted with a clapping hands emoji. Harneet Singh wrote, “Wow, Wow, Wow!!". Meanwhile, one of the fans commented, “100% agree!!" Another one complimented, “You live in real life cinema!!" Someone else said, “INSANE!!!" A fan stated, “Yes yes. That scene was a full Karan Arjun vibe!" Another one wrote, “Best sequence in the film (with heart eye emojis)".

Interestingly, the ‘Bhaag Pathaan Bhaag’ dialogue was quite similar to the one in Karan Arjun in which the two actors had played brothers out on a mission to avenge their father’s death. The line ‘Bhaag Arjun Bhaag’ had served as an important plot point in that film and that’s what Vasan Bala referred to.

Pathaan has already proven to be a trailblazing comeback for the King Khan. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film is an addition to the Yash Raj’s ambitious spy universe that already consist of blockbusters like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai and War. The film also featured Dimple Kapadia, Ashutosh Rana, Prakas Belawadi, Diganta Hazarika among others.

