Pathaan vs Raj: Shah Rukh Khan Says 'Itni Mushkil Se Action Hero...' As DDLJ is Back in Theatres

Whenever we think of romance or romantic films, Shah Rukh Khan is the first name that crosses our minds. The actor set a benchmark for love and romance and set the relationship standard high for a lot of people with his characters in films such as DDLJ, K3G and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai among many others. However, SRK, who is best known as the King of Romance in Bollywood, always wanted to be an action hero. Before and after the release of his latest film Pathaan, the actor shared this several times that finally his dream of doing a full-fledged action film has come true. Amid this, his iconic film Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge is also re-releasing in theatres in Valentine’s Day week.

However, King Khan doesn’t seem too happy about the fact that ‘Raj’ from DDLJ is making a comeback. Yash Raj Films which produced both DDLJ and Pathaan, took to their official Twitter handle to share a collage of DDLJ and Pathaan’s poster and write, “Blockbusters of 2 eras - #DDLJ and #Pathaan are here! This Valentine’s week, witness the grandness in cinemas near you!"

SRK, in his signature humorous style, replied, “Arre yaar itni mushkil se action hero bana….and you guys are bringing back Raj…uff!! This competition is killing me!!!! I am going to see #Pathaan …Raj toh ghar ka hai." Take a look:

Meanwhile, in a new video released by Yash Raj Films, Shah Rukh Khan explains how he became a romantic hero when in fact his dream of becoming an action hero was not fulfilled initially. He said, “I have only wanted to be an action hero, so for me it is my dream come true. I came to the film industry 32 years ago to be an action hero, but I missed the boat because they made me a romantic hero instead!"

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham and was released in January 25.

