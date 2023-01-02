Pathaan's Besharam Rang Song Lifted From Sajjad Ali's Ab Ke Hum Bichre? What We Know

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s much-anticipated film Pathaan has been embroiled in several controversies even before its release. There was a furore over the saffron-colored monokini worn by Deepika Padukone, the female lead of Pathaan. Now, Pakistani singer Sajjad Ali has stepped in and without taking any names, claimed that Besharam Rang composers Vishal-Shekhar have copied the music.

According to Sajjad, the music has been lifted from the video of his song Ab Ke Hum Bichre. Sajjad shared a post on Instagram in which he is seen singing this song in a studio. He wrote in the caption, “After listening to a new movie’s song, It reminded me of the song I released 26 years ago, Ab Ke Hum Bichre. Enjoy!!".

Despite the singer not taking the name, social media users were quick to guess that he is targeting Besharam Rang. Followers were miffed with the composer Vishal-Shekhar that they have not provided any credit to the Pakistani singer. A user also wrote that Besharam Rang’s music feels quite similar to the album Kisi Meharbaan Ne Aake by renowned Pakistani singer Nahid Akhtar.

Apart from Sajjad’s number Ab Ke Hum Bichre and album Kisi Meharbaan Ne Aake, social media users came up with another number bearing resemblance to the Besharam Rang song. Many have alleged that the beats of this number seem to be a replica of the song Makeba by Jain. They have come up with a video on Twitter which has compared beats of both numbers and according to many users, feel the same. Despite these facts, users wrote that they are going to watch this movie because of SRK.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, this much-anticipated film has generated enough social media buzz with its first glimpse and music.

