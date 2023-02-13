Home » News » Movies » 'Pathetic': Director Mohan G Slammed For Asking Women To Not Put Beautiful Profile Pics

'Pathetic': Director Mohan G Slammed For Asking Women To Not Put Beautiful Profile Pics

Mohan has drawn flak for his highly problematic films like Rudra Thandavam and Draupadi.

By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: February 13, 2023, 13:07 IST

Chennai, India

A video related to this shocking incident has been shared on Twitter.

Women’s safety is a concern all over the world and they face the constant threat. At this juncture, the least we can do is to be sensitive about the matter. But forget being sensitive, ‘so-called’ artists like Mohan G have blamed women’s beauty for the crimes happening against them. In a function held at a Private women’s college, Mohan said that women should avoid putting profile pictures in which they look good because that will incite crimes against them. A video related to this shocking incident has been shared on Twitter. The outrageous remarks have courted criticism from all sections of society for being insensitive to crimes against women.

A social media user replied that this kind of pathetic comment can be expected from inhumane people like Mohan who don’t know how to respect women.

Another user attached a screenshot of girls who were infuriated after listening to the foolhardy content of this speech. The user remarked that a girl wearing a violet dress & black dupatta was enraged with these hate comments by Mohan and stared at him.

Mohan has drawn flak in the past for his highly problematic films like Rudra Thandavam and Draupadi. As stated in The Quint, it sent a wrong message amongst the cine buffs and one of them said, “If my sister falls in love with someone from a different caste, I will kill the guy or my sister". The most astonishing thing was that when these words were spoken by an audience member outside the theatre, a group of men cheered him on as if he’s just made a heroic statement.

