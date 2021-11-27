Patralekhaa Made Her Dog Gaga Wear Matching Dress on Wedding Day, See Pic

Bollywood couple Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao, who got married on November 15 in Chandigarh, have been sharing their wedding photos on Instagram. A picture of Patralekha looking drop-dead gorgeous in her Sabyasachi crimson red-coloured saree was recently shared by designer Namita Alexander on her Instagram account. However, the interesting thing about the picture is that Patralekhaa is posing in her bridal outfit with her pet dog Gaga who is also adorned in a matching wedding dress.

Namita created a bridal dress for Patralekhaa’s dog to match with the Sabyasachi saree worn by the actress on her big day. She added that Gaga was a dream to work with and co-operated during fittings and trials.

The unique creation for Patralekhaa’s dog has also been well received by netizens. Several users called the dog “adorable” while also praising the amazing work done by the designer. Fashion designer Mrinalini Chandra, the director of Mrinalini Chandra Label, was also left in awe with the cute dress for Gaga. Haha this is absolutely adorable Nams,” she commented.

Patralekhaa looked absolutely stunning and lovely in the saree which has been tastefully adorned with beautiful gold petals and exquisite embroidery on the borders. She paired it up with a nice bracelet, glorious ear rings and a marvellous nose jewel. With a dazzling net dupatta on her forehead, the maangtika completed her bridal look.

As reported by DNA, one of the interesting features of the dupatta is the Bengali words imprinted on it which read, “Amaar pran bhora bhalobasha aami tomay somporna korilam” which means that “I pledge all my love to you.”

Patralekhaa and Rajkummar married after dating for more than 10 years, at The Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa Resort in Chandigarh.

