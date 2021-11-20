Patralekhaa’s Sister Welcomes Rajkummar Rao Into the Clan With This Picture

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are now happily married. After over 11 years of dating, the pair tied the knot on November 15 in a private ceremony among close friends and family. The beautiful photos from their nuptials have already taken the internet by storm, leaving all of their followers in awe of them. More photographs of the couple are surfacing on social media. Now that the celebrations are done and everyone is back to their routine, Patralkehaa's sister Parnalekha rushed to Instagram on Friday to share a stunning family photo and welcome Jiju Rajkummar into the family.

In the photo that Parnalekha posted, we can see the newlyweds in their wedding attire looking all joyful and delighted as they pose for a picture with the actress’ family. Everyone, with the exception of the bride, is dressed in white. Parnalekha wore a white lehenga, while Patralekhaa's mother donned a white saree.

Sharing the photo from the wedding day, Parnalekhaa captioned it, "To love and to the sanctity of marriage. Welcome to the family, Raj! Our love and our gratitude know no bounds.”

Rajkummar's expression separates him from the rest of the clan. The Stree actor and Patralekhaa both reacted with heart emojis on the post. Fans have also expressed their love and wishes in the comments section. The wedded pair had posted images from their nuptials on Instagram. Rajkummar penned a heartfelt note to his wife while posting the images.

Sharing the picture he wrote, “Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship, and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband Patralekha. Here’s to forever..and beyond.”

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa returned to Mumbai on November 17, and all eyes were on them. The new bride was dressed in a lovely scarlet saree with a scalloped border.

She accessorised her appearance with a strappy red blouse. Patralekhaa wore a watch and a mangalsutra with her outfit. Rajkummar, on the other hand, looked dashing in an all-white suit.

