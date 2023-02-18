Paul Rudd is making the headlines lately for his recently released film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The actor also joined chef Vikas Khanna for a conversation where they talked about many things, including a prospect of a Marvel film with none other than Shah Rukh Khan. The video opens with the chef talking to Paul about his diet secret as the latter had a very hectic work schedule. After the FRIENDS actor described his diet, Vikas asked him whether he watches Indian movies.

Paul replies, “Well now, that film is there for Oscar consideration. Everybody loves that film. Is it RRR…it’s RRR," to which Vikas adds that The Elephant Whisperers and All That Breathes are also up for consideration. Vikas then recommended Shah Rukh Khan for the next Marvel movie and added that it is his humble request. “Beautiful" replied Paul after they went on to discuss Indian cuisine.

Sharing the video, Vikas wrote, “When Hollywood’s one of the most influential actors speaks to one of the most influential chefs in the World. Here are the snippets of the chat between Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania’s Star Paul Rudd & Vikas Khanna. From 3 Indian Films at the Oscars, Diet. Shah Rukh Khan & Vada Pao."

The third instalment of the Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania hit the theatres in India on February 17. The film saw Paul Rudd reprise his role as Ant-Man and Evangeline Lilly grace the screens as Hope Van Dyne. This highly anticipated film marks the beginning of Phase 5 in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

News18’s review of the film reads, “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania aka Ant-Man 3 is a massive step for Marvel Studios in the world of Sci-fi. While the genre has been explored in films like Guardians of the Galaxy series, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness over the years, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania goes all out to embrace the genre much, giving it a Star Wars touch."

