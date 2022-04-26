Pawan Kalyan and Andhra Minister's War of Words Ends With Photograph Together? Read More

A few days after Andhra Pradesh State IT and Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath criticised Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan saying that they didn’t have any definite ideology of their own, pictures of the two in the same frame have emerged. And that has prompted many to ask whether the war or words is over.

It all started when Pawan Kalyan said that the increasing rate of farmer suicides in Andhra Pradesh has become a cause for huge concern. The power star said that Andhra Pradesh ranked third when it came to the number of farmer suicides across India. He further said that the state government needed to take urgent steps to address the issue.

Following this statement, minister Gudivada and minister of water resources Ambati Rambabu hit back, calling Pawan the foster son of Chandrababu Naidu. Gudivada even said that Pawan Kalyan was working at the behest of the former chief minister of the state.

Advertisement

According to these ministers, Pawan Kalyan had no right to speak about the well-being of farmers since they had been ignored during the TDP regime. According to Gudivada, why Pawan Kalyan did not question the former chief minister when he failed to improve the condition of farmers.

YSRCP government is bringing several welfare schemes for farmers, Gudivada said, adding that the tenant farmers were even receiving cash.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.