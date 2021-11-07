Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati Film 'Bheemla Nayak' Likely to Be Delayed Due to RRR?

Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati-starrer ‘Bheemla Nayak’ is in its final leg of production. It is a remake of ‘Ayyappanum Koshiyum’. The film is locked for a grand release on Sankranthi, which falls on January 12, 2022. However, there is strong speculation that the makers are looking for an alternate release date.

As SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ has locked its date for Sankranthi, the makers of ‘Bheemla Nayak’ are not sure about the availability of theaters and how the trend is going to shift. The makers have postponed the release date from the recent promotional videos or posters which were released officially.

The makers of Mahesh Babu’s ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’, who did not want to risk its commercial prospects, postponed the movie by moving it to April 1, 2022. With Prabhas and Pooja Hegde-starrer ‘Radhe Shyam’ and ‘RRR’ still in the race, we have to wait and see what the makers of ‘Bheemla Nayak’ decide.

Meanwhile, the highly-anticipated ‘Lala Bheemla’ song was unveiled by the makers of ‘Bheemla Nayak’ on Sunday. The song showcases Pawan Kalyan’s powerful avatar, which amplified the buzz around its release.

The song’s lyrics are penned by director Trivikram Srinivas, who is also in charge of the dialogue writing and the screenplay for ‘Bheemla Nayak’. The star director has penned powerful lyrics that elevate Pawan’s heroism, giving some gooseflesh stuff for Pawan’s fans.

All through the song, music director Thaman has made sure to imbibe a piece of impactful folk music, which stands as a highlight for the song ‘Lala Bheemla. Playback singer Arun Kaundinya has breathed energy into the song, as he is also seen in the lyrical video.

