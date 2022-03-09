Pawan Kalyan and Ravi Teja to Join Hands For Telugu Remake of Vikram Vedha?

Multi-starrers were quite mainstream in the early phases of Telugu cinema. And then there came a time when actors single-handedly carried the films. However, the long-disappeared crowd-pleaser formula has reappeared in Telugu cinema recently. According to the most recent rumour in the film world, another big multi-starrer is in the works.

As we all know, the Bollywood version of the blockbuster Tamil film Vikram Vedha is in the works. According to rumours, a Telugu version of the film is also on the cards.

Recently, Pawan Kalyan joined hands with Surender Reddy. SRT Entertainments and Ram Talluri will bankroll the film, which is expected to begin production soon. The script for the tentatively named PSPK29 has been written by Vakkantham Vamsi. Surender and Vakkantham have already given hits such as Kick and Kick 2, and fans are thrilled to see them collaborate again with Pawan Kalyan on another action picture.

The makers of the film announced their next venture with the power star on Twitter. “Presenting to you all our proud association with Pawan Kalyan Gaaru for the prestigious Production No 9," they tweeted.

Though the makers have not officially confirmed it, the movie is rumoured to be the Telugu remake of the Tamil superhit Vikram Vedha, starring R. Madhavan and Vijay Deverakonda.

According to the latest buzz, Power Star will be joined by Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja. Ravi Teja and Pawan Kalyan have a very good relationship. There have been murmurs of a prospective multi-starrer between the two for many years, but nothing has come to fruition.

Pawan Kalyan is currently basking in the success of his latest flick Bheemla Nayak. In the meantime, Ravi Teja is gearing up to make an appearance in action entertainer Dhamaka, helmed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina.

