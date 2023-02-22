The shooting for the Telugu remake of Vinodhaya Sitham, starring Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej, has begun. Pawan Kalyan will be sharing screen space with his nephew Sai Dharam Tej as a parallel lead in the film. It has been directed by actor-director, Samuthirakani, who is remaking his Tamil film Vinodaya Sitham in Telugu and People Media Factory has backed the film.

Zee Studio South shared a couple of pictures from the sets on social media. In the first frame of the album, both the stars can be seen having a conversation. Pawan Kalyan opted for a black hoodie and beige cargo pants paired with black sneakers for the day and Sai Dharam Tej also donned a black hoodie and blue denim. In the other frames, the actors can be seen concentrating on their scripts.

“Most ambitious and Powerful Combination #PSPK and #SDT project takes off today. Keep your Bars High. Bombarding updates on the way," the caption of the post read.

Sai Dharam Tej also shared a gratitude post today. He said that the project is a dream come true and called Pawan Kalyan his guru. “’THE BEST DAY’ I would cherish forever. It’s a dream come true to work with my Guru for life, Kalyan mama. Grateful for this amazing opportunity and can’t wait for a big chunk of learning and memories," he wrote in the caption of the post.

Speaking more about the film, apart from Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej, Ketika Sharma and Priya Prakash Varrier also feature in the film. Ketika Sharma will be seen alongside Sai Tej. Reportedly, Pawan Kalyan will portray the role of God, the role which was played by Samuthirakani in the original. Trivikram is the writer of the film, while Thaman will be scoring the music.

