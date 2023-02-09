On Valentine’s Day, the shooting for the Telugu adaptation of actor-director Samuthirakani’s Tamil film Vinodhaya Sitham will begin. Pawan Kalyan and his nephew, actor Sai Dharam Tej, will play the key characters in the movie. The makers have been in negotiations since 2022, and they are happy to finally begin production, according to a source.

The Tamil version of the movie outlined the tale of a 50-year-old egotistical guy who dies in an accident. But is given 90 days to live by the “god of time" before he passes away. Samuthirakani, who also directed and performed in the original, will be in charge of directing the remake also starring power star Pawan Kalyan.

According to the source, “Pawan Kalyan will be seen as the ‘god of time’ in the same capacity that Samuthirakani did in the original." After Gopala Gopala, an adaptation of the Hindi smash blockbuster OMG - Oh My God!, he will be portraying God for the second time in his career.

After a terrible bike accident in September 2021 that left him hospitalised for nearly a month, this will be Sai Dharam Tej’s second film. According to a News18 source, Sai will portray a character who suffers a catastrophic injury but is given a second chance at life. The script, however, has been altered to reflect his age. Hyderabad will serve as the location for the movie’s shooting. The source continues, “Trivikram Srinivas wrote the dialogue and the screenplay.

Apart from Sai and Pawan Kalyan, Ketika Sharma will also play an important role in the project. Last seen in Vaishnav Tej’s Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga, Ketika Sharma also played the lead role in Romantic. Despite the audience’s lack of enthusiasm for the movie, the actress’ popularity has increased significantly as a result of the interest that various directors have shown in casting her.

