Pawan Kalyan Fans Unhappy With Andhra Govt’s Move on Bheemla Nayak

A Pawan Kalyan film is a festive affair in the Telugu states. The Power Star’s much-anticipated film Bheemla Nayak has hit the theatres today. While moviegoers are overjoyed with the release of the film, Pawan Kalyan’s fans in some parts of Andhra Pradesh are infuriated with the state Andhra government’s order of restrictions on the theatres.

Pawan Kalyan’s supporters are demonstrating in big numbers over the government’s decision. The supporters have organised a massive protest in Vijayawada. They expressed their dissatisfaction with the fact that extra shows of Bheemla Nayak will not permitted. They also requested that cinema tickets be made available online.

The Andhra Pradesh government had issued notices to movie theatres ahead of the release if Pawan Kalyan’s latest film, angering his supporters. A few tehsildars issued notifications asking theatres not to opt for extra shows for Bheemla Nayak. The officials threatened to revoke licences if they did so.

Advertisement

The state government has mandated that just four shows be held each day. No theatre can raise ticket prices in response to demand or orders.

In addition, the government has set a ticket price, which has been contested in court. The government has formed a committee to address the film industry’s problems. Even though an expert group has presented a report, the state administration has yet to issue a directive.

Bheemla Nayak’s first few screenings have received the kind of rousing reception one would expect for a Pawan Kalyan movie. Fans came to theatres early in the morning to watch the action blockbuster.

While there are no such reports in Telangana, Pawan Kalyan fans in Andhra Pradesh aren’t happy with the number of screenings permitted for Bheemla Nayak.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.