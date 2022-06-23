Pawan Kalyan Graces Arjun Sarja’s Next. Pics Inside

Pawan Kalyan attended the puja ceremony of Arjun Sarja’s next directorial venture. Pictures and videos from the puja ceremony have surfaced online. Here, Pawan Kalyan is seen with the clap board.

The film stars Vishwak Sen in the lead role. It will also mark the debut of Arjun Sarja’s daughter Aishwarya Arjun.

After a four-year-long break, Kollywood actor Arjun Sarja will return to the director’s chair. And, for the first time in his career, Arjun Sarja is directing a Telugu film. The project wil be bankrolled by Sriram Films International. Jagapathi Babu is also part of the movie.

Advertisement

Speaking to the Times Of India about her debut venture, Aishwarya Arjun said, “I mean, why not? Seeing how cinema is going global now. I’m even learning Telugu to pull off my role convincingly. I feel it’s not too difficult since the dialect is similar to Tamil."

When Arjun Sarja was asked to share his thoughts on his daughter’s debut, he said, “I am happy with the fact that she’s going to be acting in an industry where I made my debut with Kodi Ramakrishna’s Maa Pallelo Gopaludu."

KGF fame Ravi Basroor is composing the music. The costume department is headed by Neeraja Kona. Chandra Bose is the person behind the lyrics. The cinematography is taken care of by Balamurugan.

Vishwak was last seen in Ashoka Vanamulo Arjuna Kalyanam. He played the titular role, Ginger Arjun Prasad, in the film. The movie was released on May 6. Vishwak’s performance was loved by the audience and critics alike. It was directed by Vidya Sagar.

Advertisement

The Arjun Sarja directorial will be Vishwak Sen’s eleventh film.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.