‘Pawan Kalyan Is The Son Of The People,’ Says Hero Nandu

Hero Nandu recently shared a post about Power Star Pawan Kalyan and it is going viral. Hero Nandu is very active on social media and often makes headlines for sharing videos with his daughter and wife. Fans also appreciate Nandu’s posts and updates.

Nandu, a fan of Pawan Kalyan, made an interesting post recently about the actor-politician. He shared a photo with the Janasena symbol on the hot cup of tea saying he is the son of the people.

Pawan Kalyan, who recently decided that he would take a break from films to focus more on politics, has been busy finishing shooting for the films.

Advertisement

While there is a series of movies lined up for Pawan Kalyan, there seems to be no official confirmation as to when they will hit theatres. However, as per reports, he will be able to finish shooting his parts by Dussehra.

Pawan Kalyan is one of the biggest stars in the industry because of which his upcoming box-office collections are expected to be big. He is currently working on Hari Hara Veera Mallu. It is expected to be remade in Telugu, starring Samuthirakani. After this, he is set to shoot for Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh.

According to Pawan Kalyan, Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections are likely to start at any point. So, he would like to focus on them for now. Sources close to Pawan suggest that he won’t be able to act if an opportunity to form the government arises. He was also recently in the news for a new political realignment in AP in which he stated that he would persuade the BJP to ally with TDP in the 2024 elections.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.