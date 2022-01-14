Pawan Kalyan Makes Major Changes to Bheemla Nayak. Drops 4 Songs

Telugu power star Pawan Kalyan has made several changes to Bheemla Nayakfrollowing instructions from director Trivikram Srinivas. The movie is currently in the post-production stage. Director Trivikram Srinivas is now closely monitoring the editing of the movie. According to reports, a few portions of the movie might be shot again as per the instructions given out by Trivikram. If everything goes as planned, the movie will be released on February 25.

The Lala Bhimla song had become very popular after its release. This song was written by Tivikram, and was released on the occasion of his birthday. The song, which highlights the hero Pawan, has greatly impressed netizens. The team has recently released a DJ version of the song. Four songs have already been dropped from the film, however.

Advertisement

The songs and teasers have already been released, and have got huge publicity. According to reports, the rights of Bheemla Nayak have been sold for Rs 40 crore in the Nizam area. Leading producer Dil Raju seems to have bought the Nizam rights.

The audio rights to the film have sold for a hefty price. Aditya Music has bought the rights for around Rs 5.04 crore. However, an official statement is yet to be released in this regard.

Apart from Pawan Kalyan, the movie also stars Rana Daggubati who plays the role of a powerful villain named Daniel Shekhar. The movie also stars Samyukta and Nithya Menon. The film is being produced by Suryadevara Nagavanshi under the banner of Sithara Entertainments. S. Thaman is composing the music.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.