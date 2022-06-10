Pawan Kalyan Praises Nani At Ante Sundaraniki Pre-Release Event

After unleashing the blockbuster film Shyam Singha Roy, Nani returns to the big screen with the romantic-comedy Ante Sundaraniki. The team had a spectacular pre-release event in Hyderabad on June 9, exactly a day prior to the film’s grand theatrical release. The power star of Tollywood, Pawan Kalyan was the chief guest.

During the event held at Shilpkala Vedhika, the Bheemla Nayak actor made some interesting remarks about the Tollywood industry. He stated that the “industry is not anyone’s property," and that his followers and the industry have provided him with the courage to speak up against many.

He also stated that he understands that entertainment and politics are vastly different. According to the actor, art has no caste, religion, or region. The actor also complimented Nani and wished the whole crew a huge success. Pawan Kalyan has also applauded Nazriya, the leading lady of the film for making her Tollywood debut.

Talking about Nani’s fanbase, Pawan Kalyan said that Nani has fans even everywhere.

“I hold Nani in high regard. He is a firm believer in the decisions he makes," said the Badri actor. Calling Nani a talented individual, he added, “He has admirers in my home as well. My sister, in fact, was extremely excited to see one of his recent flicks in theatres."

Meanwhile, the movie, bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, also stars Azhagam Perumal, Harsha Vardhan, Srikanth Iyengar, Prudhvi Raj, and Rahul Ramakrishna along with Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli in significant roles.

The film, helmed by Vivek Athreya, was released in theatres on June 10. The romantic entertainer explores the idea of interfaith marriage. Ante Sundaraniki is currently gaining traction at the box office, and it is being well received by fans.

