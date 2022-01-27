Pawan Kalyan Praises Padma Awardees From Telangana

Telangana folk singer Darshanam Mogilaiah was awarded Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian honour in the country, for keeping the tradition of rare folk music alive. Mogilaiah is known for playing and reinventing Kinnera, a rare musical instrument. It is said that around 400 years ago, his forefathers performed in the court of the Wanaparthy king and Mogilaiah, a fifth generation artist, has kept the family tradition alive.

Darshanam Mogilaiah captivates his audience with his music and Telugu film industry has taken notice of this priceless talent too. He has given voice for the title song of Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming film Bheemla Nayak.

Darshanam Mogilaiah was selected by the producers on Pawan Kalyan’s suggestion to sing the opening lines of Bheemla Nayak’s title song. The folk singer sang the initial portion of the song, which also includes the voices of Alphons Joseph, S Thaman, Sri Krishna, Prudhvi Chandra and Ram Miriyala in chorus. Ramajogayya Sastry has written the song while S Thaman composed the track.

Pawan Kalyan has congratulated the recipients of Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri awards in a statement released by his Jana Sena Party.

Earlier, Pawan Kalyan Learning Centre for Human Excellence, the trust founded by the actor, had also announced Rs 2 lakh financial aid to Darshanam Mogilaiah. The actor turned politician shared a photo of himself with Darshan Moghlaiah in a tweet.

Pawan Kalyan not only praised the Telangana artist, but he also congratulated all the awardees from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

He wrote about the renowned poet Garikapati Narasimha Rao, Sowkar Janaki and the late artist Gosaveedu Shaik Hassan as well as other recipients of Padma Award. He also remembered former Chief of Defence Staff, late General Bipin Rawat, who was awarded Padma Vibhushan posthumously.

Bharath Biotech’s Krishna Ella and Suchitra Ella have all been awarded the Padma Bhushan for their contributions to making India’s scientific expertise world-famous, said Pawan Kalyan.

