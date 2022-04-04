Home » News » Movies » Pawan Kalyan Quotes Sri Vakada Srinivas in His Latest Tweet, Sparks Debate

Pawan shared another Vakada Srinivas quote on 14 February 2022.
Pawan Kalyan makes his thoughts and feelings known to everyone through social media accounts.

Entertainment Bureau| Local News Desk
Updated: April 04, 2022, 18:10 IST

Power star Pawan Kalyan recently quoted Sri Vakada Srinivas in his tweet to draw home his point. The actor-politician questions the ruling government and makes his thoughts and feelings known to everyone through social media accounts.

“The following quote by Writer’Sri Vakada Srinivas’ reflects Ram Manohar Lohia’s thought process on the ascension of BC’s & SC’s into power," Pawan Kalyan tweeted.

The quote, “We are so foolish that even our enemies can use us. We are so foolish as to be under the illusion that our success is to be exploited by others …" accompanied his tweet.

As the Twitter users analysed Pawan’s tweet, many wondered if there was any political reason behind these remarks.

Pawan shared another Vakada Srinivas quote on 14 February 2022. Stating it as one of his favourite quotes, the actor wrote, “One of my favourite quotes: The “bait" will continue to be entangled with the predatory hunters who are looking for food- Vakada Srinivasa Rao."

Many Twitter users are of the view that Pawan’s tweets were meant for the ruling party. The YSRCP government has said that the money given in the name of welfare schemes is bait.

