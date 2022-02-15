Pawan Kalyan, Rana Daggubati's Bheemla Nayak to Get Hindi Dubbed Release. Details Here

The makers of Bheemla Nayak, starring Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati, are laying the groundwork for the Hindi release of the film. According to the latest reports, the action thriller, directed by Saagar K Chandra, will be released in theatres globally on either February 25 or April 1.

Reports also suggest that B4U Motion Pictures has acquired the Hindi distribution rights of Bheemla Nayak for a hefty amount.

Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, the producer of Bheemla Nayak, has confirmed the film’s Hindi release. Bheemla Nayak was supposed to be released on Sankranti, but it had to be postponed due to COVID-19. However, the release date is yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, the film’s production team feels confident about their project. Trivikram Srinivas’ screenwriting and dialogues are among the most important elements of the massive production. Pawan and Trivikram have gone to great lengths to guarantee that the film contains a slew of memorable moments. The run time of the film has been significantly reduced from the original to make the screenplay compelling and compact.

The pre-release excitement has created a sizable market for Pawan Kalyan’s flick. According to reports, the Nizam area’s (Telangana) theatre rights for Bheemla Nayak are currently being offered for as high as Rs 40 crore. Dil Raju, the producer, is engaged in the Telangana-related industry. Because it is a multi-starrer, notably with ace performers like Pawan and Rana, it is clear that the market is already set for a mega release.

The music of SS Thaman is also a great plus. Bheemla Nayak is the official adaptation of Biju Menon and Prithviraj’s Ayyappanum Koshiyum. In Bheemla Nayak, Nithya Menen, Samyuktha Menon, and the others are also playing crucial roles.

