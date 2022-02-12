IPL Auction 2022

Pawan Kalyan, Rana Daggubati's Bheemla Nayak to Premiere in Hindi too? Producer Answers

Nithya Menen and Samyuktha Menon have been roped in to play female leads.
Bheemla Nayak is one of the most awaited Tollywood movies.

Entertainment Bureau| Local News Desk
Updated: February 12, 2022, 15:19 IST

Given the popularity and performance of recent Tamil and Telugu films in the north, the makers of Bheemla Nayak are eyeing a Hindi release too. As Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati-starrer release date approaches, the makers have decided to release the film in Hindi as well. Producer Suryadevara Naga Vamsi has confirmed the Hindi release of the film in one of his recent interviews.

Bheemla Nayak is one of the most awaited Tollywood films and will be released on either February 25 or April 1. The Telugu action-drama, helmed by Saagar K. Chandra, was among the big Sankranthi releases but got delayed due to the third wave of Covid-19.

Bheemla Nayak is the official Telugu remake of the Malayalam blockbuster, Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Pawan Kalyan has stepped into the shoes of Prithviraj Sukumaran, while Rana Daggubati will be seen playing the role of Biju Menon in the remake.

Nithya Menen and Samyuktha Menon have been roped in to play female leads. The screenplay has been written by Trivikram Srinivas, while S Thaman has scored background music. Bheemla Nayak has been bankrolled by Suryadevara Nagavanshi under the banner of Sithara Entertainments.

Besides Bheemla Nayak, Pawan Kalyan has multiple projects in the pipeline. He has signed a film with Harish Shankar. In the past, the two had collaborated for Gabbar Singh, which was a super hit.

Produced by Maitree Movie Makers, the actor will be seen in a professor’s role. Along with this, Pawan Kalyan has upcoming projects with directors Surender Reddy and Krish Jagarlamudi.

first published: February 12, 2022, 14:57 IST