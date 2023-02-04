Nandamuri Balakrishna hosted celebrity chat show Unstoppable With NBK has garnered a lot of praise and a massive fan following. After the huge success of the inaugural season, the second part of the series is now going to end soon. The last episode of the chat show Unstoppable With NBK 2, on Telugu OTT platform Aha, will be streaming soon.

The last episode will feature Telugu star Pawan Kalyan. Balakrishna is known for evoking responses from his guests about their personal lives and this time Pawan Kalyan also revealed many lesser-known facts about him.

Pawan Kalyan revealed that he used to admire Balakrishna whenever he visited their home, whether for his brother Chiranjeevi’s birthday or on other occasions. He stated that he met Balakrishna for the first time in Chennai’s Honey House.

Balakrishna recalled how they frequently met in Chennai and became nostalgic while watching a picture of their meeting at the launch ceremony of Pawan Kalyan’s 1998 film Suswagatham.

Pawan Kalyan revealed that he has always been a shy and reserved person during his young age after seeing a throwback photo of himself from 5th grade. Pawan also revealed that despite the encouragement of his sister-in-law Surekha and her mother Kanaka Ratnam, he never wanted to be an actor. He went on to say that he aspired to be a technician and was interested in writing, directing, and visual effects.

The actor also recalled a time when he thought he was done with the acting. Pawan spoke about shooting of a sequence on the top of a bus at Visakhapatnam’s popular Jagadamba Centre for one of his films. “I had to dance on top of a bus and I was so self-conscious that I thought I was going to fall into the pavement. I remember calling my sister-in-law (Surekha) and telling her that I was done with the acting, that I couldn’t handle the attention."

Soon after the success of his 2001 film Kushi, Pawan Kalyan said that he created a Goshala with 30 cows and purchased an 8-acre farmland for agriculture. Pawan also stated that after directing 4-5 films he plans to retire from acting. He even wished to establish an NGO to serve the society.

When asked about his faith in God, Pawan Kalyan revealed that if he is not shooting, he usually performs puja between 5 and 6 pm. He went on to say that he used to only meditate before becoming an actor and he only began idol worshiping after becoming an actor. The seasoned actor said that he is an ardent devotee of Goddess Durga.

Pawan Kalyan also revealed that he has suffered from bronchitis, asthma, and depression since childhood. He also stated that he had considered suicide and had once taken a licenced revolver from his brother Chiranjeevi’s room for the same.

Pawan Kalyan’s nephew and actor Sai Dharam Tej, who recently appeared as a special guest on the show, revealed that Pawan Kalyan is his Guru. He recalled missing a flight to Mumbai while still trying to make it as an actor. Sai Dharam Tej stated that he called Pawan Kalyan and informed him of the situation and that the latter then taught him the value of hard-earned money in life.

