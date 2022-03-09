Pawan Kalyan Reveals the Tragedy Mega Family Suffered Due to Poor Financial Condition

Pawan Kalyan, Chiranjeevi and Nagendra Babu are equally successful on professional and personal fronts. The three brothers remain in news for being a part of numerous successful ventures and are often seen enjoying themselves with their families. They also have three sisters Vijaya, Durga and Madhavi Rao. They are often seen sharing snaps of happy moments on social media but behind all these smiles, the family has also kept a tragic past hidden. Recently, Pawan shared it in an interview on the occasion of his birthday.

Besides Chiranjeevi, Nagendra Babu, Vijaya and Madhavi, Pawan had three more siblings who died before they could even celebrate their 1st birthday. Pawan revealed that due to the poor financial condition of their family, the three infants couldn’t be treated. Pawan also revealed earlier that his mother Anjana Devi had worked hard to raise a family of 5 kids. His father Konidela Venkat Rao died on December 24, 2007, in Hyderabad.

The younger generation of the Mega family has also made inroads into the film industry. Vijaya Durga’s son Sai Dharam Tej is also a popular actor. Sai has been seen in films like Republic, Solo, Brathuke So Better and others. Madhavi Rao also paved her way as a producer in the film industry.

On the work front, Pawan’s recent release Bheemla Nayak is garnering a lot of appreciation. The film crossed the Rs 100-crore mark at the global box office in no time. The film has done a humongous business at the domestic box office as well.

The Hindi dubbed version of this film was released on March 4. Bheemla Nayak has been a tremendous hit in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana box office. Apart from Pawan, Rana Daggubati, Nithya Menen and Samyuktha Menon are a part of this film. Pawan will also be a part of projects like Hari Hara Veera Mallu, Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh and an untitled film.

On the work front, Chiranjeevi will be seen in films like Acharya, Bholaa Shankar and an untitled film. Whereas Nagendra Babu will be seen working in Telugulo Naaku Nachchani Padham Prema, Rendu Jella Sita and Sadhu.

