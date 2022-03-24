Pawan Kalyan-Starrer Bheemla Nayak Now Streaming on Disney+Hotstar, Aha Video

Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan’s recent film Bheemla Nayak is now streaming on OTT platforms, Disney + Hotstar, and aha Video. The Over-the-top (OTT) platforms witnessed a significant demand for South Indian movies and their dubbed versions in 2021.

In December last year, Malayalam film Minnal Murali emerged in the list of top ten non-English movies on Netflix registering 5.9 million viewing hours. The movie was directed by Basil Joseph.

Amazon Prime Video streamed Tamil films, including Jai Bhim, Sarpatta Parambarai, and Soorarai Pottru as the biggest hits on its platform.

Tamil anthology Navarasa also ranked in the list of top 10 on Netflix in 10 countries, including India, Sri Lanka, and Malaysia. Popular South Indian movies like Pitta Kathalu, Nayattu, Paava Kadhaigal, Cinema Bandi, Andhghaaram have also emerged in the top 10 list of Netflix in India.

Bheemla Nayak is a Telugu action drama directed by Saagar K Chandra and has drawn inspiration from a screenplay written by Trivikram Srinivas.

The film is a remake of the Sachy, directed Malayalam movie Ayyappanum, which was released in 2020 and has been produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under the banner of Sithara Entertainments.

Bheemla Nayak features Nithya Menen, Rana Daggubati and Samyuktha Menon in the lead roles, alongside Pawan Kalyan, and was released on February 25 this year.

Recently, the Malayalam comedy-drama film Lalitham Sundaram, which features Manju Warrier, Biju Menon, Deepti Sati, Anu Mohan, and Saiju Kurup in the lead roles was premiered on Disney + Hotstar. The film has been directed by Madhu Warrier and was jointly produced by Madhu Warrier and Kochumon under the banner of Manju Warrier Productions.

Disney + Hotstar has also decided to premiere the Tamil drama, Taanakkaran, which has been directed by Tamizh and stars Vikram Prabhu and Anjali Nair in the lead roles.

