Pawan Kalyan is all set for the Telugu remake of Vinodhaya Sitham along with Sai Dharam Tej. This will be Pawan Kalyan’s first collaboration with his nephew Sai Dharam Tej, and both will play lead roles. Vinodhaya Sitham, directed by Samuthirakani, starred Samuthirakani and Thambi Ramaiah in lead roles.

In the Telugu remake, Pawan Kalyan will reprise his role as Samuthirakani (God of Time), while Sai Dharam Tej will play the role essayed by Thambi Ramaiah. According to reports, as Pawan will be playing the role of God of Time, he is avoiding non-vegetarian food and it is also said that his role will be shot within 35 days non-stop.

As the film went on the floor, Sai Dharam Tej shared some pictures as well as a heartfelt message for Pawan Kalyan, his dear Power Star (as the actor is affectionately called). His tweet read, “THE BEST DAY! I would cherish it forever. It’s a dream come true to work with my Guru for life. Grateful for this amazing opportunity & Can’t wait for a big chunk of learning and memories."

For those of you who don’t know, the unnamed project is the official Telugu remake of the Tamil film Vinodhaya Sitham. Sai Dharam Tej met with a car accident in 2022, and he broke his collarbone. The actor has recovered and is ready to resume his career. Apart from lead actors Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej, Ketika Sharma and Priya Prakash Varrier also appear in the film. Trivikram is the film’s writer and S Thaman is in charge of the music for the film.

On the other professional front, Pawan Kalyan was recently seen on the last episode of the celebrity talk show Unstoppable with NBK season 2. The episode was called the “father of all episodes" by the showrunners. Nandamuri Balakrishna, Pawan’s political and cinematic rival, hosts the show. The superstars, on the other hand, appear to have put their differences aside and indulged each other on the show. “Do you recall the first time we met?" Balakrishna inquired about Pawan on the show.

