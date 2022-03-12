Pawan Kalyan-Surendar Reddy Film Put on Hold. Here's Why

Power star Pawan Kalyan, who is currently enjoying the success of Bheemla Nayak, had earlier teamed up with director Surender Reddy for his next film tentatively titled PSPK29. Meanwhile, the latest we hear is that PSPK29 has been put on hold due to the differences over the story of the film.

For the unversed, the project, to be produced by Ram Talluri under his home banner SRT Entertainments, was earlier put on hold owing to Pawan Kalyan’s busy work schedules. After his re-entry into the industry, the actor signed back-to-back films.

Advertisement

Pawan Kalyan’s Bheemla Nayak, directed by Sagar K Chandra and narrated by Trivikram Srinivas, was released worldwide on February 25 amid huge anticipation.

The Telugu remake of Malayalam blockbuster hit Ayyappanum Koshiyum has garnered good collections in both the Telugu states as well as overseas. Bheemla Nayak has amassed over $ 2 million in overseas collections.

On the work front, the actor has multiple projects lined up. The blockbuster duo, Harish Shankar and Pawan Kalyan, is collaborating for Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh. The duo had earlier come together for Gabbar Singh. With purely commercial elements, Pawan Kalyan will be seen as a lecturer in the film. Produced by Maitree Movie Makers, the script for this movie has already been completed. The team is currently busy with pre-production work.

Along with this film, it is known that Pawan Kalyan is making a film under the direction of Krish Jagarlamudi. The film, Hari Hara Veera Mallu, is likely to premiere on April 29, 2022, on the occasion of Pawan’s birthday. The actor will be seen portraying the role of a diamond thief. Hari Hara Veera Mallu will mark the first Pan India project of Pawan Kalyan. With Nidhi Aggerwal in the female lead, the film has music by M.M. Keeravani.

Advertisement

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.