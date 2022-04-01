Pawan Kalyan Teams Up With Venu Udugula For His Next Venture. What We Know

Pawan Kalyan has teamed up with director Venu Udugula for his next film, according to the reports. Sithara Entertainment will produce the film, reports indicate. However, Pawan Kalyan’s fans have to wait for the official confirmation.

Venu Udugula’s first directorial venture, Needi Naadi Oke Katha, was released in 2018. The film starred Sree Vishnu and Satna Titus in lead roles, while Posani Krishna Murali and Devi Prasad appeared in supporting roles.

The film was lauded by critics for its realistic narration. Made on a budget of Rs 2.5 crores, Needi Naadi Oke Katha turned out to be a profitable venture as the film minted Rs 12.3 crores at the box office.

Venu Udugula has also directed the Rana Daggubati-starrer Virata Parvam. The film was scheduled to be released in India in April 2021 but was postponed due to the rise in Covid-19 cases. Virata Parvam’s plot is set against the backdrop of the Naxalite movement that took place in the Telangana region in the 1990s.

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan is awaiting the release of Hari Hara Veera Mallu. The film is slated to hit the theatres on 29 April in the Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi languages.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu’s story is set in the 17th century under Mughal rule. The period action-adventure film is directed by Krish Jagarlamudi. Pawan Kalyan plays the titular character in the film. He will be depicting the life of legendary outlaw Veera Mallu on screen. The film also features Nidhhi Agerwal, Arjun Rampal, and Nargis Fakhri.

The film was initially scheduled for worldwide release in the Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi languages on 14 January 2022 to coincide with Sankranti. However, the release date was rescheduled to 29 April 2022 in September 2021.

Pawan Kalyan’s latest release was Bheemla Nayak. The film was a massive hit and it went on to make Rs 192 crores at the box office.

