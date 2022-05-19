Pawan Kalyan To Play First Double Role, Ram Charan To Do The Same After Almost A Decade

Tollywood has been turning heads recently. From Pushpa to RRR, the industry has produced some blockbusters that have absolutely blown the roof off the audience’s heads. But, it doesn’t end here. There’s more good news for Tollywood fans as Ram Charan and Pawan Kalyan will be seen playing double roles in their upcoming movies. They will be playing dual roles of father and son in the movies.

While Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi have already played double roles in the past, it will be Pawan Kalyan’s first. Ram Charan has played a double role in the 2013 flick Naayak. Chiranjeevi, however, has done it innumerable times in his 150+ movies long career. His last flick with a dual role was Kaidi No. 150.

Pawan Kalyan will reportedly play his first double role in the movie Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh which will be helmed by Harish Shankar and also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Pooja Hegde in prominent roles. Ram Charan will be seen playing a double role for the second time in a different movie by the same director. While not much is known about the movies, Ram and Pawan’s double roles will surely create immense hype for each of the films.

Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi aren’t the only two actors to have done double roles in the past. Mahesh Babu, Balakrishna, Nagarjuna, Jr NTR, Prabhas and Venkatesh have also played such roles. While some of these movies haven’t hit the nail on the head, others have surely lived up to the hype.

One example is Baahubali. The movie showcased Prabhas playing the roles of father and son – Amarendra Baahubali and Mahendra Baahubali. The movie was released in two parts and both were sensations among not only the people of the South but the entire country.

Bhavadeeyu Bhagat Singh is currently in works and is expected to release around late 2022.

