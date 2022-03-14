Pawan Kalyan to Resume Shooting for Hari Hara Veera Mallu in April. Details Inside

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan, all set to star in period action-adventure drama Hari Hara Veera Mallu, recently met with director Krish Jagarlamudi to discuss the shooting schedules of the movie. The Telugu superstar has assigned dates in April for the Krish Jagarlamudi directorial.

The much-awaited film has been delayed several times due to various reasons. As per reports, the shoot is scheduled to resume on April 4 and will continue for two weeks.

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan has also signed the Telugu remake of the critically acclaimed Tamil film Vinodhaya Sitham. However, the remake got delayed as the makers haven’t finalised the technical team yet.

The actor has changed his plans and is now keen to complete his shooting commitments of Hari Hara Veera Mallu before taking up the remake.

The much-awaited film, revolving around the life of the legendary outlaw Veera Mallu, is set against the backdrop of the Mughal Empire and the Qutab Shahi rule in the Deccan. The film stars Niddhi Agerwal as the leading lady opposite Pawan Kalyan and also has renowned Bollywood actors in prominent roles. In the upcoming flick, Pawan will be seen portraying the role of a thief.

Backed by AM Rathnam, the film has been made on a huge budget. It is known that the major portion of the project has been shot in sets constructed in the Aluminum Factory. The music has been scored by M.M. Keeravani. If everything goes as planned, the film is expected to hit theatres next year.

Besides Hari Hara Veera Mallu and Vinodhaya Sitham’s Telugu remake, Pawan Kalyan has Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh in the kitty.

