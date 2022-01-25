Pawan Kalyan to Wrap up Shooting for All his Films in 60 Days

Telugu power star Pawan Kalyan has back-to-back films lined up for shooting. The actor sailing in two boats of politics and cinema has to manage both. Following this, Pawan Kalyan has set a deadline for each of his upcoming projects. The actor has announced to allocate 60 days to complete the shoot of his all-upcoming films.

According to reports, in order to focus completely on politics in 2023, Pawan Kalyan has decided to wrap up the shoot of his three films this year.

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan has recently completed the shoot of Bheemla Nayak. The action thriller, directed by Saagar K Chandra is slated to release in theatres on February 25. Bankrolled by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under the banner of Sithara Entertainment, the film has music by S Thaman.

Moreover, soon after the third wave of Covid-19 induced by Omicron settles down, the actor will resume the remaining shoot of Hari Hara Veera Mallu. Helmed by Krish Jagarlamudi, the pending shoot of the film will be finished in another 40-50 days.

The actor will then join the sets of his 28th film titled Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh, directed by Harish Shankar. After he is done with the shoot of the high-budget film with Pooja Hegde in the female lead, Pawan will kick start the shoot of Surendar Reddy’s directorial.

It is being said that the directors who are working with Pawan Kalyan will find it difficult to complete the shoot of Pawan’s portions within just 60 days. Meanwhile, Pawan stood resolute on his decision as he has to focus full-time on his political career, taking a short break from acting.

According to reports, director Trivikram Srinivas also has a project in the pipeline for Pawan Kalyan.

