Pawan Kalyan Unveils The Trailer Of Karuna Kumar's Kalapuram

The trailer of the Rajesh Satyam-starrer Kalapuram, which is touted to be a situational comedy entertainer, was launched by Pawan Kalyan on Friday, August 12. Along with unveiling the film’s trailer, the Power Star also extended his best wishes to the cast and crew of the upcoming Telugu movie. Recently, Pawan Kalyan’s photos from the trailer launch have been doing rounds on the internet.

Helmed by Karuna Kumar, the cast of Kalapuram boasts of Satyam Rajesh, Rakshit Atluri, Sanchitha Poonacha, Kaashima Rafi, and Chitram Sreenu in prominent roles. Going by the fun-filled trailer of the film, it seems that this Karuna Kumar directorial is going to be a blend of action, comedy and drama. Set in a small village, the film assures viewers of a roller coaster ride ranging from comedy and fun to drama and emotions. The trailer has managed to impress everyone and has left fans awaiting the film’s release with bated breath.

In the film, Satyam Rajesh will be seen playing the role of a passionate rookie filmmaker, who aspired to make a film that can change his fate for good. The almost two-minute trailer gives viewers a glimpse into the challenges of each character in the film, which has been showcased in a comical way. The plot of the film follows Satyam Rajesh as he crosses paths with a rich man who agrees to produce his movie but on one condition. He asks Satyam to shoot the film in Kalapuram. The film showcases how the director-producer duo manages to wrap up the film despite several hurdles created by the antagonists.

Kalapuram is slated to hit the theatres on August 26. The music has been composed by Mani Sharma. Prasad GK has worked on the cinematography while its editing has been handled by SB Raju Talari. The film has been jointly produced by Zee Studios and R4 Entertainments.

