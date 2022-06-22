'Pawan Kalyan Will Be The Next Andhra Pradesh CM,’ Says Brahmam Gari Kalagnanam

Pawan Kalyan has been winning hearts with his amazing acting and performances in the film industry. His role in Andhra Pradesh politics has also been in a lot of discussions lately. Many wish for him to be the next CM of the state. In the same regard, Brahmam Gari Kalagnanam has prophesied that Pawan Kalyan is going to be the CM in the 2024 elections.

The 2024 elections are going to be very important according to Pawan. There are signs of a tough fight between the YCP, TDP, and Janasena.

According to sources, Pawan Kalyan plans to take a break from movies after completing the filming of Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh. According to him, the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections are set to begin at any time, thus he would prefer to concentrate on the elections for the time being.

According to sources close to the actor, there is no potential for Pawan to perform in movies if the opportunity to form the government arises. Power Star’s tour will start on October 5 in Tirupati with Vijaya Dasami (Dussehra).

The actor-politician recently made headlines when he attempted to spark a new political alignment in Andhra Pradesh. Pawan Kalyan, Janasena’s leader and a Tollywood celebrity, has indicated that he will persuade the BJP leadership to ally with the TDP in the 2024 elections.

However, BJP remained silent on the matter. According to some sources, BJP is not interested in an alliance because of the bitter experience with Chandrababu Naidu during the 2019 elections.

AP is seeing an atmosphere of clashes between the ruling and opposition parties. Leaders of both parties can be seen criticising each other heavily. All parties are focusing on key constituencies. As CM Jagan and the leader of the opposition both preside in the same constituency, both parties are set to move very strategically.

