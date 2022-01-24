Pawan Kalyan's Bheemla Nayak and Chiranjeevi's Acharya Clash Inevitable?

Several highly anticipated films have had to face the brunt of the coronavirus in the last three years. We saw pan-India films like RRR and Radhe Shyam’s release dates getting postponed. Power Star Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming film was no exception to the current circumstances. Pawan had been shooting for this film with tremendous zeal.

The producers of Bheemla Nayak had chosen January 12 as the release date first. However, with the onset of the third wave of COVID-19, the release was postponed further. A new date of February 25 was eventually decided.

As the danger of COVID-19 is still looming large, it seems that Pawan Kalyan will have to wait a lot longer than the said date.

The makers of this film will most likely opt to postpone its release from February 25 to April 1. This decision will bring Bheemla Nayak into conflict with Mega Star Chiranjeevi’s Acharya. Viewers wait to see if Pawan and Chiranjeevi will do something to avoid this box office clash. Some are even guessing that Bheemla Nayak will look for another release date to avoid this clash. Although Pawan is still shooting some of Bheemla Nayak’s scenes, we wait to see what happens at the end.

Meanwhile, Bheemla Nayak is currently in the post-production stage. Pawan Kalyan has made several changes to this film. Reportedly, some scenes from this film are being reshot.

The La La Bheemla song from this film was released on December 29. The song impressed the netizens. In a major change, four songs have been dropped from the film.

According to reports, the rights to this film have been sold for Rs 40 crore. The audio rights of this film have also been bought by Aditya Music for 5.04 crore. An official statement has not been released in this regard so far.

The film is directed by Saagar K Chandra and features Pawan Kalyan, Rana Daggubati, and Nithya Menen.

