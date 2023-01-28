Actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan is currently busy on his professional front. He has several movies in the pipeline. According to reports, the actor is collaborating for his upcoming film with director Sujeeth, who is famous for his films like Run Raja Run and Saaho. Pawan’s new movie with the director was officially announced in December 2022. The film is once again in the news. According to sources, the movie is all set to go on floors with a formal pooja ceremony in Hyderabad on January 30. It is speculated that an official announcement will be made soon.

This biggie will be produced under the home banner DVV Danayya, DVV Entertainment, who earlier produced the Tollywood epic RRR. The cast of the film will be made public in the coming days.

Pawan was last seen in the Telugu language action thriller film Bheemla Nayak. The movie was directed by Saagar K Chandra, and the screenplay was handled by Trivikram Srinivas. The movie was the official remake of the 2022 Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum.

The actor will also be seen in director Krish Jagarlamudi’s upcoming period action-adventure film Hari Hara Veera Mallu. The movie depicts the life of legendary outlaw Veera Mallu and also stars Nidhhi Agerwal, Bobby Deol, and Nargis Fakhri in pivotal roles. The story is set in the 17th century under the backdrop of the Mughal Empire. The film began its shooting in September 2020 with filming taking place primarily in Hyderabad. The movie faced a delay due to the Covid-19 pandemic and is now planned to be released on March 30.

