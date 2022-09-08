Pawan Kalyan’s Jalsa Re-Release In 4K Roars In AP-TG States, Check Collection

Power star Pawan Kalyan has fans all over the world. His stardom exponentially increased with the release of his 2008 release Jalsa. The superhit film was re-released in 4k around the world in 700 theatres on September 2. While the film has already been streamed multiple times on TV channels and OTT platforms, fans still hit the theatres and the movie saw several housefull shows, especially in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

According to the Pawan Kalyan fandom, this is the first-ever Indian film to be re-released in 4k. However, Pokiri had already been released before, revealing the claim to be false. But the worldwide collection of Jalsa has been Rs 3.2 crores while Pokiri only managed to collect Rs 1.73 crores. Because the movie is 14 years old and has been re-released in 4k, it is not an easy feat to achieve.

According to Tollywood.net, the film collected Rs 1.26 crores in Nizam alone, and the total AP-TG collection was reported to be Rs 2.57 crores. The movie collected Rs 41 lakhs overseas and Rs 22 lakhs in the rest of India.

Jalsa was directed by Trivikram Srinivas and the cast included Ileana D’Cruz, Mukesh Rishi, Kamalinee Mukherji, Prakash Raj, Tanikella Bharani, Brahmanandam, Sunil, Mohammad Ali, Parvati Melton and Dharmavarapu Subramanyam is prominent in the film.

The story was about Sanjay Sahu, who joins an extremist group after a troubled childhood. However, a policeman tries to guide Sanjay on the right path. Through this journey, the policeman’s daughter falls in love with Sanjay. The love story and other events make up for the rest of the plot.

