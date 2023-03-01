The shooting for actor-politician Pawan Kalyan’s new untitled movie under the direction of Samuthirakani went on the floors recently. It is an official remake of the Tamil movie Vinodhaya Sitham. This project will mark the first collaboration of the actor with his nephew Sai Dharam Tej and both will star in lead roles. Recently, Sai Dharam Tej gave a glimpse of Power Star Pawan Kalyan’s (PSPK) current look. The actor looks dashing and can be seen sporting a beard. Reportedly, this is his look for his upcoming untitled movie as well.

During the teaser launch of the Virupaksha movie, Sai Dharam Tej tweeted a few photos with a caption expressing his gratitude for PSPK. He wrote, “Can’t ask for anything more. Virupaksha is a crucial step for me and starting a moment like this with my Guruji, Pawan Kalyan Garu’s blessings and kind words is a celebration. Thank you Kalyan Mama for your love, and appreciation and for always being there for me."

Advertisement

Check out the tweet here-

Previously, the untitled film’s team had shared candid photos of the lead stars and wrote, “Most ambitious and powerful combination PSPK and SDT project takes off today! Keep your bars high. Bombarding updates on the way."

Advertisement

The untitled project is helmed by actor-director Samuthirakani and will be bankrolled by People Media Factory. The Tamil movie stars Samuthirakani and Thambi Ramaiah in lead roles. In the Telugu remake, Pawan Kalyan will be essaying the character played by Samuthirakani while Sai Dharam Tej will take place of Thambi Ramaiah, a man who dies in an accident and is granted a second chance at life.

Advertisement

Pawan Kalyan was previously seen in Saagar K Chandra’s Bheemla Nayak. The movie hit the theatres on February 25, 2022, and became a blockbuster. He will be next seen in Ustaad Bhagat Singh by Harish Shankar. It is said to be a remake of the Tamil movie titled Theri. He also has Hari Hara Veera Mallu by Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi in the pipeline. On the other hand, Sai Dharam Tej was last seen in Deva Katta’s Republic.

Read all the Latest Movies News here