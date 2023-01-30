Powerstar Pawan Kalyan has had a busy schedule since the beginning of the year. The actor-turned-politician is splitting his time between his upcoming projects and political campaign for the past few months. The puja ceremony for his upcoming film with Saaho director Sujeeth was conducted on Monday in Hyderabad. DVV Entertainment shared a poster of the project on Sunday to share that the puja ceremony is to be held today, January 30.

“They call him OG! Pooja ceremony tomorrow…" the caption of the post said.

They also shared a small glimpse of the set. Sharing a picture of the entrance decked up. The makers captioned the post, “A grand way, set for the OG!"

A few hours ago, the makers also shared a clip of Pawan Kalyan arriving on the sets for the puja ceremony, marking the beginning of Sujeeth’s yet-to-be-titled project. The actor looks dashing in an all-black ensemble.

“The OG (Pawan Kalyan) has arrived!" read the caption of the video.

The rest of the cast and crew have been kept under wraps and is expected to be announced soon by the production house.

Pawan Kalyan was last seen in director Saagar K Chandra’s Bheemla Nayak. The Telugu film is the official remake of the superhit Malayalam flick, Ayyappanum Koshiyum. The actor will be next seen in Krish Jagarlamudi’s directorial Hari Hara Veera Mallu. The film has been in the making for nearly three years. If the reports are to be believed, the film is gearing up for its theatrical release on March 30. An official announcement for the same is yet to be made.

Pawan is also set to collaborate with Harish Shankar for a mass entertainer. The two had previously joined hands for Gabbar Singh, which was a massive hit. He is also busy with rallies ahead of the assembly elections.

