Pawan Kalyan’s Son Akira Nandan Donates Blood, Mother Renu Desai Shares Photo

Pawan Kalyan and Renu Desai’s son Akira Nandan celebrated his 18th birthday on April 8. Akira is now again making headlines for something noble. He donated blood for the first time after he turned eighteen. Akira’s photo where he can be seen donating blood has been shared by his mother Renu Desai.

Renu wrote that it was Akira’s first blood donation after he turned eighteen. Emphasising the importance of blood donation, Renu wrote that our blood was the most important thing which we could donate to someone in need.

Renu urged everyone to donate blood after they turn eighteen. She ended her post, writing that people didn’t know whose life they could save with their blood.

This photo is being reshared by Pawan’s fans on various social media sites. They are praising Akira for showing a kind gesture and also wish him success in future. Talking about Akira’s work, Renu has clarified many times that her child is not interested in acting as of now.

Though not interested in acting, Akira is well versed in several other talents. Renu shared on Instagram a reel wherein he is taking part in boxing. While sharing the reel, Renu wrote that not only Akira is a good son but an awesome brother to Aadya also. Renu also said that he is a great friend and a kind, honest gentleman.

Besides boxing, Akira loves music as well. This reel shows Akira playing a musical instrument and it appears that she has received training. Renu wrote that she asked Akira to learn her favourite song as a birthday gift. Renu expressed her delight, saying that it was the best birthday gift she received to date. Renu wrote in the caption that both her kids are the best gift life has given her.

Talking about Renu, she is an actor and has been a part of a few projects. On the work front, she will be soon seen in Tiger Nageswara Rao.

