Pawan Kalyan’s Telugu Blockbuster Bheemla Nayak To Release On Aha On March 25

Bheemla Nayak, the latest blockbuster film starring Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati, is breaking box office records since its theatrical release on February 25. The film is all set to stream on the OTT platform too. According to the reports, Bheemla Nayak will be available for streaming on the Telugu OTT platform Aha on March 25. An official announcement regarding the same is expected soon.

Bheemla Nayak is a huge success not just in India, but even in the United States. The film’s total box office collection has surpassed Rs170 crore in just two weeks. Bheemla Nayak is approaching the Rs 200 crore mark, according to trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan.

Bheemla Nayak is a remake of the 2020 Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum, directed by Saagar K Chandra. Trivikram Srinivas wrote the dialogues and Suryadevara Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainments produced the film. Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon played the lead roles in the original, which was written and directed by Sachy.

Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati have reprised the roles played by Biju and Prithviraj, respectively, in the Telugu remake. In the film, Rana plays Prithviraj Sukumaran, a formidable opponent who squares off against a dynamic cop played by Pawan Kalyan. The rest of the film revolves around their tussle.

Bheemla Nayak was officially announced in October 2020. The film’s shooting began in Hyderabad in January 2021.

Bheemla Nayak was released one day after multilingual action-drama Valimai, starring Ajith Kumar and Kartikeya Gummakonda. Despite the presence of Valimai in theatres, Bheemla Nayak has made a good collection at the box office.

Ravi K. Chandran and Naveen Nooli have handled the cinematography and editing, respectively. S Thaman composed the soundtrack for the film, which is his second collaboration with Pawan Kalyan after Vakeel Saab.

