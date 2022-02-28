Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal Hold Hands on London Streets, Fan Says 'Pyar Kiya to Darna Kya'

Indian Idol 12 was a well-loved season due to the strong and melodious contestants but apart from their singing, the other thing that wooed the audience was winner Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal’s pure chemistry. Recently, the former released a BTS video of his music video Yaad, where he can be seen walking hands in hands with Arunita on London streets. A small clip of the video was shared by the singer’s fan page on Instagram, where fans commented on their bond and were happy to see them together.

Watch it here:

One fan wrote, “Choclate pie before uploading this video asked Pawan and Arunita, kr tu ye wala scene upload…. Arudeep be like: kr do jab pyar kiya to darna kya😂😂😂😂," while another wrote, “Saat janam tak saath mein raho. Lots of love arudeep."

However, things got a bit worrying for AruDeep fans last year as Arunita opted out from their music video.

Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep and runner-up Arunita’s song Fursat was released last December and though the track was sung by the duo, the video features Chitra Shukla opposite Pawandeep. Reportedly, Arunita had signed a three-music video deal with Octopus Entertainment but later refused to feature in the second video. It was said that her parents had objections with her closeness with Pawandeep and furthermore, they did not want her to face the camera.

Fans had shipped the two singers during Indian Idol 12, as their chemistry was adored by judges as well as other contestants. However, relief came to AruDeep fans when she shared a throwback picture indicating that her decision of backing out has not impacted her friendship with Pawandeep.

It was reported earlier that in February, Pawandeep and Arunita will be joined by Nihal Tauro and Shanmukhapriya for the London concert.

