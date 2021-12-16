Pawandeep Rajan's New Song 'Fursat' Wins Over Internet; Salman Khan's Mumbai Flat Is Up for Rent

Pawandeep Rajan’s highly anticipated music video titled Fursat releases today, on 16th December 2021. It is the second video track with the director Raj Surani, produced by Octopus Entertainment and Co-Produced by Nitesh Devpal. The full song will be released on the official Octopus Entertainment YouTube channel. The romantic track is sung by popular musical pair and Indian Idol 12 contestants Arunita Kanjilal and Pawandeep features the gorgeous south actor Chitra Shukla, opposite Rajan.

Salman Khan has been in the entertainment industry for over three decades and has amassed a fortune large enough for his future generations to live comfortably. He has been residing in Galaxy Apartment in Bandra for a really long time, but he has also invested in a number of other properties, one of which the actor recently rented out. Bollywood’s Dabang recently rented out another Mumbai property for Rs 95,000 per month to a person named Ayush Dua.

One of the biggest and most anticipated releases of Allu Arjun’s career, Pushpa: The Rise, which releases on December 17, faces stiff competition as Hollywood superhero film Spider-Man: No Way Home which released today has already got a huge advance booking. Talking about the competition, the actor said that for him, it was more important to bring the audience back to cinemas. “Due to the pandemic, the culture of watching films in theatres has receded. I am not just looking for my own film Pushpa. I believe that Spider-Man should get the audience back to theatres and similarly our film should aim at getting back the fans back to theatres. It is all about celebrating cinema," he said.

As ‘Sardar Udham’ completes two months today, Vicky Kaushal has taken to Instagram to pen a note of gratitude to all those who showered immense love and praises on the movie. Sharing a heartbroken still of his character from the film, Vicky wrote, “This film was a journey of great learning for me as an artist and as a human being. Gratitude for all love that continues to pour in. #SardarUdham #2months."

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has a lot on her plate right now. Days after wrapping up the filming of her “most intense" project, Citadel, PeeCee has taken the promotion responsibilities for her upcoming feature, The Matrix Resurrections and how. The Quantico star is set to make her debut in the Matrix universe as the older Sati in the Keanu Reeves-led franchise. On the third day, Priyanka chose an elegant outfit that included a black outfit and a top knot. Priyanka has shared a slew of images from Day 3 of the Matrix 4 promotional tour on Instagram.

