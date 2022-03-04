Pawankhind Fame Rishi Saxena Dating Mazhya Navryachi Bayko's Ishak Keskar

Rishi Saxena, who was most recently seen in the Marathi historical drama Pawankhind, has been dating Ishak Keskar, who acts in the TV drama Mazhya Navryachi Bayko. The couple has known each other for since Rishi’s successful TV show Kahe Diya Pardes. The two have a lot in common including a love for pets.

The duo frequently updates their fans on what’s happening in their lives. In real life, Isha is quite open about her love affair with Rishi. The couple keeps sharing mushy posts dedicated to each other, giving the fans major couple goals.

Rishi has always stood by Isha’s side. When Isha’s father passed away, he expressed his support to her family.

The Pawankhind actor made his relationship with Isha public in 2018 with an Instagram story. Rishi also said that Isha proposed to him. As per reports, Rishi turned down Isha’s first proposal. Rishi finally said yes after Isha proposed for the second time.

Meanwhile, his latest film Pawankhind, directed by Digpal Lanjekar, has been declared a box office hit. The film was released in theatres on February 18 and has received positive reviews.

Pawankhind’s cast has been praised by the audience and critics alike. Rishi, who plays Rustamejaman in the film, has also been appreciated for his acting. Rishi has earlier worked in films like Medley and Rainbow.

Isha was seen in the Marathi film Girlfriend, directed by Upendra Sidhaye. The film featured Isha in a supporting role while Amey Wagh and Sai Tamhankar played the lead in the film.

Isha was also featured in CRD, directed by National Award Winning Director Kranti Kanade.

