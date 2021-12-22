'Pay Rs 56 Lakh': Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 Courts Controversy Over Shooting Location Bill

Bollywood actors Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel have started shooting for Gadar 2, the sequel to the superhit Gadar. The shooting of the film is in full swing in Himachal Pradesh. Some important scenes of the film were recently shot in Bhaled village near Himachal Pradesh’s Palampur. And now, the owner of the property, where the shooting was held for 10 days, has accused the makers of cheating and fraud.

The owner of the property in Himachal Pradesh said that the shooting of the film was supposed to be done in 3 rooms and 1 hall only. He said that makers had agreed to pay Rs 11,000 rent for a day.

“But, now the makers are using the entire house for shooting the film. The makers are also using the house of my elder brother. Makers have cheated us. We are facing a lot of trouble due to shooting," he added.

The owner of the property where the shooting was held for 10 days, has given a bill of Rs 56 lakh to the makers of Gadar 2. He has demanded the makers pay him Rs 56 lakh and stop shooting the film in his house.

Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol started shooting for Gadar 2 a few days ago. Amisha had also shared photos from the sets of the film in Himachal Pradesh’s Palampur.

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel had on December 1 announced the sequel of their hit movie Gadar. They also shared pictures from the muhurat of their upcoming film. Ameesha and Sunny were dressed in their popular characters, Tara Singh and Sakeena of Gadar. The sequel of the film will also star actor Utkarsh Sharma, son of director Anil Sharma.

Gadar 2 is being helmed by Anil Sharma and is written by Shaktimaan, while Mithoon has composed the music. The film will be released in 2022.

