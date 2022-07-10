Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh Wedding: Couple Hold Hands, Look Prettiest In First Pics

Payal Rohatgi and her longtime boyfriend, wrestler Sangram Singh are finally married. The duo tied the knot on July 9 at an intimate ceremony in Agra which was attended only by their family members. Soon after getting married, Sangram took to his Instagram account and dropped their first official pictures.

In the clicks, Payal and Sangram were seen taking wedding vows as they posed for the lens. In some of the clicks, the couple was seen putting a garland (as per the tradition) around each other’s neck. In other pictures, the newlywed couple was seen holding each other’s hands. In another picture, Sangram was seen applying sindoor on Payal’s forehead and putting a mangalsutra around her neck. Payal looked prettiest in her bridal attire. She wore a red heavily embroidered lehenga and accessorised her look with heavy traditional jewellery. On the other hand, Sangram looked charming as always in a cream sherwani.

Payal’s brother also shared a series of pictures from the wedding ceremony. In the clicks, he was seen accompanying his sister to the wedding venue before he hands over Payal’s hand to Sangram.

Meanwhile, Payal and Sangram will also be hosting a reception party in Delhi on July 14 where all their friends will be invited. “At the reception in Delhi, everyone who is known to us and wishes us well will be invited. From political leaders to his friends in Delhi, we plan to have a reception in Mumbai too. We are figuring out the dates and the venue. In Delhi, all friends known to Sangram - and he knows a lot of people - everybody will be invited," the Lock Upp runner-up told News18 Showsha.

