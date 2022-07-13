Payal Rohatgi Blushes As She Takes Her First Steps Into Her Sasural As A New Bride; Watch

Payal Rohatgi is enjoying her phase of being a new bride. The Lock Upp star recently married her longtime boyfriend Sangram Singh in Agra. While the pictures from her wedding went viral, Payal shared glimpses of the rituals that took place at her Sasural. In a video she shared, Payal is seen being welcomed with an aarti and kicking off a pot of rice.

Sharing the video, Payal wrote, “What is meant to be will be #pagphera." She also posted a series of photographs of the ceremonies after the wedding on Instagram and looked regal in her maroon wedding lehenga and Chura. The couple was all smiles with their family, Payal shared the photos and captioned it, “The person I am becoming is going to shock a lot of people ❤️ #payalrohatgi #sangramsinghwrestler #shubhvivah #PayalkeSangRam."

For the unversed, the couple was dating for 12 years before marrying each other. Sangram made a guest appearance on the show Lock Upp where Payal stood second and proposed to her on the show. Appreciating his efforts, Payal told us in a recent interview, “Sangram coming on the show was the most important thing for me because till that time I was very confused. I was contemplating if he was fine with the way I was playing. I really appreciate what he did on the show. When we get married that time we will be most happy. But I am glad that the platform of Lock Upp made our bond very strong. I know he loves me and I love him."

The couple finally got married on July 9. Meanwhile, Payal and Sangram will also be hosting a reception party in Delhi on July 14 where all their friends will be invited. “At the reception in Delhi, everyone who is known to us and wishes us well will be invited. From political leaders to his friends in Delhi, we plan to have a reception in Mumbai too," she said.

