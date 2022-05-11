Payal Rohatgi on Skipping Lock Upp Success Party: 'Sangram Was Disappointed, Dissatisfied'

Kangana Ranaut-hosted Lock Upp wrapped up last Saturday, with Munawar Faruqui taking home the trophy. Apart from the trophy, standup comedian Munawar Faruqui was also awarded a car, Rs 20 lakh cash prize and an all-expense-paid trip to Italy. While Payal Rohatgi was announced as the first runner-up.

On Sunday, Lock Upp producer Ekta Kapoor hosted a success bash for the show which saw Kangana, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, and Krystle D’Souza among other celebrities in attendance. The party was also attended by Munawar and Lock Upp finalists and other ex-contestants. However, Payal was missing from the bash. Now, in an interview with India Forums, Payal has said that she and her fiance, Sangram Singh, opted to skip the party due to their disappointment with the show’s final result.

“Payal simply wanted to clarify that she is a human being, but she also has a soul, and she believed that rather than responding, her soul should respond appropriately to everything that happened in her life. And her spirit yearned for peace, yearned for her to prioritise her partner from yesterday, for he, too, had been disappointed. And we all know that Payal and Sangram are not party animals; we are folks who do yoga first thing in the morning. We have a breakfast zone, which is open early in the morning and is not a party zone. That’s why you didn’t see her since she was also tired, and Sangram was dissatisfied," Payal told India Forums.

On Tuesday, Ekta shared a reel featuring highlights of the show, some BTS footage, and even pictures from the success bash, as she thanked her team for the successful season.

Expressing her gratitude, the producer first thanked Kangana for doing a fantastic job and supporting homegrown apps. She followed it by thanking her co-producers and other team members. She also lauded Karan Kundrra for his job as a jailor and friend Ridhi Dogra for ideating the ‘jail format’.

