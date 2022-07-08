Payal Rohatgi-Sangram Singh Share Loved Up Pictures, Seek Blessings Ahead of Their Wedding; See Post

Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh are all set to tie the knot on the 9th of July. The couple, who had been together for 12 years, finally decided to take the plunge after Payal’s stint in Lock Upp. Now, ahead of their shaadi, Payal and Sangram have posted some loved up pictures and sought blessings from one and all for their new journey ahead.

Sharing a couple of pictures on Instagram, Payal and Sangram wrote, “Beginning of this beautiful journey of our life!! Need all your blessings & wishes." Payal looks resplendent in the gorgeous maroon lehenga, while Sangram chose a yellow kurta and paired it with a jacket. Check out the pictures here:

Several celebs as well as fans dropped their congratulatory messages in the comments. Well, all we are waiting for is to see the wedding pics as the two take the next step of their lives. Sangram Singh and Payal Rohatgi had their pre-wedding rituals at JP Palace in Agra, where the Haldi, Mehndi and Sangeet ceremonies took place. The wedding will take place in a temple in Agra followed by receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. On their wedding day, the couple is also planning to feed 200 animals, 100 orphan children and planted 100 trees.

In an exclusive interview with News18, Payal had said, “I always knew that if I have to settle, I have to settle with him and I think he also knew it. It was just that we were waiting to take that plunge. Don’t know why! We were waiting for the compatibility to be better. I don’t know." She also added, “Haldi, mehendi, chooda is going to happen in Agra only. Then the pheras, the wedding is happening on 9th in Agra. It is a very very private family get-together with just his family and my family. After the rituals, we plan to go to a temple and maybe go to Mathura to take blessings. We are just trying to make sure that we are with the family for the wedding and pre-wedding functions."

