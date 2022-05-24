Payal Rohatgi Says Lock Upp Makers Switched 'Bad**s Show' to 'Ghar Ghar Ki Kahani' in The End: 'Concept Ki Dhajjiya Uda Di' | Exclusive

Actress Payal Rohatgi has entertained the audience with her acting in films like Dhol, Laila and 36 China Town. The actress has also been part of TV shows including 2025 Jaane Kya Hoga Aagey, Suryaputra Karan and Humsafars, among others. The actress was recently seen on the Kangana Ranaut-hosted show ‘Lock Upp’ and she emerged as the runner-up, while Munawar Faruqui won the game. In her interview with News18.com, the actress reacted to Munawar’s win and said that in the end, the makers had switched the show’s concept from “badass" to “Ghar Ghar Ki Kahani".

On being asked about Munawar being the winner, the actress said, “I don’t want to talk about anybody else except myself. And for me, I just want to say that I played really well. I’m not being overconfident but I know I played well. I played as the concept of the show which was bad**s. It was their opinion that they had left the bad**s contestant to announce Ghar Ghar Ki Kahani contestant as the winner (Munawar). So, it was clearly their choice. Also, during the show she (Kangana) keptsaying that this is not Ghar Ghar Ki Kahani, this is bad**s, and I want a winner who is fearless, in the face and frontrunner. Not just me, but everybody else was saying that, be it Kangana, Ekta, or all the guests who came in. I think they got confused by the end of it. But that’s okay. You know everything happens for a reason."

Advertisement

The actress was roped in for one of the biggest reality shows on Indian Television – Bigg Boss in 2008. Since she has been a part of the show with a similar concept, we asked her to draw parallels between the two shows.

Payal said, “In 2008, that was my first reality show, but then it taught me a lot. But after many years I opted for Lock Upp, and it was a very very difficult reality show. It was more difficult than Bigg Boss because we had to reveal our secrets too. We were having no sunlight and we were completely in a different zone because, in Bigg Boss, there were weekly interactions, on the other hand, we had tasks. Only on judgement day, did people start coming or we start having interactions. In the first few weeks, there were no interactions, we were completely cut off. So, it was very very difficult as we had mind games."

Advertisement

“I believe in being upfront and honest and straightforward. It wasn’t like that I was speaking about Sangram ji and he wasn’t there. He was existing outside. There were people who were having love angles, wife, a girlfriend, children (Munawar), and everything outside. So, it was not a real play in a reality show. If you play a reality show, you should play as real as possible. If you are being fake and playing a fake narrative, then I don’t consider that a reality show. But for me, it was as real as possible. I played all my cards in terms of whatever I felt at that situation – good, bad, angry, hurt. So, I enjoyed the experience. It was very difficult but I enjoyed it thoroughly," she added.

Advertisement

We asked Payal if she thinks Kangana was a bit biased toward the show’s winner Munawar. She replied, “If I say something now, everybody will think I couldn’t digest my defeat. I want you guys to understand. You saw my journey and saw the winner’s journey. Every intelligent person who was watching the show logically knows that Kangana has said a lot many times, what she wants the winner to be like. The whole thing is that either you don’t promote the thought process, just say that this is ‘Ghar Ghar Ki Kahani’ and you promote that thought process. It is perfectly fine."

Advertisement

“We can’t force the makers to make the show, they do it as per their funding, and the way stakeholders want to make the show work. But, during the whole season, you are promoting a thought process, and then you say that bad**s person (tucha insan, ocha insan (shallow person)) and that is not bad**s. I think there is a lot of confusion about what a bad**s concept is, for the makers and all the other people. Because in the first three months you said something and in the end, you said something else. So, I’m confused. I can just say that I thoroughly enjoyed the show, because this is the way I’ve been in real life. So, I am a bad**s, whether you like or don’t like it, " she asserted.

Advertisement

“It was great. I loved the show. I loved working with both the powerful women in the industry – Ekta Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut. But then, everything comes to an end. The show is over now. I’m moving on and I hope you guys also move on," she signed off.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.