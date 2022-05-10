Payal Rohatgi Talks About Her Marriage Plans With Sangram Singh: 'We Just Need To...'

Kangana Ranaut’s controversial reality show Lock Upp concluded last weekend. While comedian Munawar Faruqui emerged as the winner of the show, Payal Rohatgi was the first runner-up. While Payal was locked in the show, her beau Sangram Singh had announced his wedding plans with her. Now, days after her exit from Lock Upp, Payal was asked if her wedding with Sangram is happening. To this, the actress mentioned that she has just come out of a reality show and therefore there are a lot of things to share as of now.

“Right now we are actually trying to figure out everything as I’ve just come out of a reality show where I was totally cut off. I am just trying to get used to everything. There are a lot of things we share now. We just need to do things that we plan to do so that our families are happy," Payal told ETimes.

Payal Rohatgi also talked about the time when Sangram made an appearance in Lock Upp and proposed to her. Appreciating his efforts, Payal mentioned that Lock Upp has made their relationship stronger. “Sangram coming on the show was the most important thing for me because till that time I was very confused. I was contemplating if he was fine with the way I was playing. I really appreciate what he did on the show. When we get married that time we will be most happy. But I am glad that the platform of Lock Upp made our bond very strong. I know he loves me and I love him," she said.

It was in March that Sangram Singh took to social media to announce that he will tie the knot with Payal this year. “Payal is a very nice girl. We both are alike, yet different. Every couple should have the same mindset and lifestyle. We had planned a wedding in March but both had work commitments. So we will get married closer to my birthday in July. God bless everyone," he wrote.

